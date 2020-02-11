The world is divided into two types of people: those who wake up easily in the mornings, and those who can’t stop hammering the snooze button on their alarms.

Of course, we all know that the sleep afforded by our snooze buttons is a false economy: the five extra minutes we gain are actually disturbing our sleep cycles. A lot.

So how do we overcome this issue? Is there an easy way to ensure we start each day with all the energy of an early bird, as opposed to a perpetually tired pigeon?

Well, scientists believe the answer is ‘yes’. All we have to do, apparently, is switch our alarm tone.