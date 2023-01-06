How to feel optimistic about 2023 (when the world feels pretty bleak)

It can be difficult to see the glass as half full when it’s been emptied so many times. Recent years have seen our collective mood take hit after hit – from the poisonous political chaos of Brexit to the trauma of the pandemic, followed swiftly by terrifying weather sparked by climate change and a brutal cost of living crisis. All of these major societal issues have affected our individual lives in different ways.

On top of that, you may have also had your own ‘stuff’ to deal with in 2022 – whether that was a break-up, career challenge or a particularly stressful housing situation. The result? Many of us may be finding it challenging to feel optimistic as we stand on the precipice of a new year.