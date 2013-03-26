How to find the right therapist

There was a time when seeing a therapist was something we Brits thought was only for those with serious mental health problems (or neurotic New Yorkers). But now, thanks to our embracing of the let’s-talk-about-it culture and the booming self-help industry – worth over £60million in the UK alone – the stigma of seeking emotional help is fading. In fact, the results of Stylist’s reader census last November, which had 10,000 responses, found that a third of you have had or are currently in therapy, while a further 44% would consider it in the future. Furthermore, latest figures from the British Association of Counsellors and Psychotherapists show 94% of us now believe it’s acceptable to turn to talking cures for conditions such as anxiety, compared to just 67% in 2004.

Women in particular are more likely than men to seek help. The most recent research for the Office of National Statistics showed that 29% of women compared to 17% of men had received some kind of therapy, with women between the ages of 35 and 54 most likely to ask for professional help to deal with conditions such as anxiety and depression.* So the stigma of being in therapy has really lifted. But once you actually decide it’s the route for you, how do you methodically go about finding the right therapist for your problem, your personality and your lifestyle?

“With so many different therapies available – 831 at the last count – finding the right type can be overwhelming,” agrees clinical psychologist Dr Jay Watts. “One in five women abandon psychotherapy after their first visit, often because the client doesn’t connect with the therapist.” Catherine, 37, a management consultant from Bristol, felt more distressed after the therapy she tried than if she’d dealt with her problems alone. “I was suffering from depression after my dad died suddenly,” says Catherine. “A friend recommended an art therapy class where we were encouraged to express our feelings in paintings, but channelling my grief onto canvas only made me more angry and sad. Eventually I stopped going.”