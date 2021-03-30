We receive a lot of queries about how you can get your hands on the Stylist magazine you know and love. We wanted to let you know that we’re still committed to bringing you the best quality content, no matter what the world throws at us. Here hopefully we can answer some FAQs…

When lockdown eases, will I be able to pick up a copy of Stylist on my commute as I did before?

Even as lockdown eases, the Stylist print edition will continue to be published every month, and while we will return to handing out copies in selected city centres when it is safe to do so, not all distribution points will be the same as they used to. Using our subscription service is the only way to guarantee you get every issue of Stylist magazine, with the added convenience of having it delivered direct to your door.

How do I subscribe?

The print edition of Stylist magazine has moved from a weekly frequency to monthly for the foreseeable future, and you can now subscribe for just £1 for your first three months (£4 every three months after that).