Here's how to get your hands on Stylist magazine
Where to find Stylist magazine and what to expect in the upcoming Beauty Issue.
We receive a lot of queries about how you can get your hands on the Stylist magazine you know and love. We wanted to let you know that we’re still committed to bringing you the best quality content, no matter what the world throws at us. Here hopefully we can answer some FAQs…
When lockdown eases, will I be able to pick up a copy of Stylist on my commute as I did before?
Even as lockdown eases, the Stylist print edition will continue to be published every month, and while we will return to handing out copies in selected city centres when it is safe to do so, not all distribution points will be the same as they used to. Using our subscription service is the only way to guarantee you get every issue of Stylist magazine, with the added convenience of having it delivered direct to your door.
How do I subscribe?
The print edition of Stylist magazine has moved from a weekly frequency to monthly for the foreseeable future, and you can now subscribe for just £1 for your first three months (£4 every three months after that).
When should I expect my next issue, and what’s going to be in it?
If you subscribe on or before Thursday 1 April, then you’ll receive your first magazine from Friday 16 April. Stylist’s April issue is our beauty edition: our annual celebration of the very best products and latest trends, from TikTok’s transformation of the beauty world through to all-new spa suites and the sustainable promise of powder skincare. Don’t miss Stylist’s beauty editor on her lifelong love affair with hair straighteners and we’ll reflect on how simple skincare rituals have kept us rooted through a turbulent year. We can’t wait for you to read it.
I’ve got more questions! Where can I find answers?
We’ve put together a brief FAQ page which has some extra information, including more on our weekly digital edition.
If there are any changes to the Stylist magazine frequency or distribution then you will be the first to know, and we’ll keep you informed in the coming months.