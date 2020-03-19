I sat down with Andrew and Christopher O’Donoghue, the co-directors of Gardens Revived, to get their tips and advice on creating an indoor garden. And, with a combined 18 years of experience under their belts, they had plenty to give me…

Which vegetables are best for growing indoors?

I recommend tomatoes (technically a fruit) , lettuce, arugula, kale, scallions, and ginger – which looks cool too! Chillies are great for spicing food and also the vibrant red really helps to add some colour to a room.

Can I grow fruit indoors, too?

Yes! Lemons and limes are good to grow indoors, and the leaves give off a citrus smell which can be very calming. These are best to buy as shrubs but they can be done from seed, too: it will just take some time! Apricots, peaches and figs are also good options, with figs being relatively easy to grow, too.

What are microgreens? And can I grow microgreens indoors?

A good way to imagine microgreens is to think of them as baby plants, although this admittedly sounds kind of horrific when you think about eating them later. Basil, watercress, dill, kale, mint and cabbage are all examples of microgreens. And, yes, you can grow these quickly and easily indoors but they will definitely need to be put in a spot with lots of bright light.

How much space do I need for an indoor garden?

This really depends on what you want to grow. Tomatoes, while not too space-demanding horizontally, require height and a cane for support. And you could have an olive tree but it would require a very deep pot and a lot of space, as the recommendation is that you don’t prune them until they are at least around 50 years old.

What temperature should my indoor garden be?

Somewhere around 15 to 22 degrees celsius is about right for most indoor garden plants, although younger plants may need to be kept a little warmer. It’s best to be careful and monitor your plant babies regularly: if they get too hot, they will dry out. if they get too cold, though, their growth will be stunted and the water in the soil will sit for longer in the pot, potentially causing issues later on.