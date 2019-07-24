UK heatwave: how you can help the homeless in this hot weather

Hats and sunglasses

Many homeless people will be out in direct line of the sun all day which makes them vulnerable to sunstroke. Buying someone a wide-brimmed hat will help keep the sun off the top of their head and face. Sunglasses are also really helpful because they protect the eyes from sun damage.

A hand-held fan

Small, battery powered hand-held fans mean a homeless person can cool down without having to find an electricity source or exerting much of their energy. This kind of fan will help bring down their body temperature which is important for avoiding sunstroke.

Baby wipes

Of course, aside from the obvious problems like dehydration and sunstroke that come with hot weather, it’s upsetting to think that a homeless person will have nowhere to keep clean in the heat. One small way we can try and help this is by distributing baby wipes to help with sanitation and avoid athlete’s foot.

Evolve also recommend the website streetlink.org.uk which enables members of the public to connect people sleeping rough with the local services that can support them. If you see someone in need that you want to approach, go to this website and you can let the right people know where they are.

Remember: however you feel comfortable helping a rough sleeper is up to you. You can see more ways of supporting the homeless, such as volunteering and campaigning, over on St Mungo’s website here.