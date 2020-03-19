How can we help NHS workers? This is the biggest thing you can do

The NHS is already seriously understaffed, with more than 100,000 open vacancies across NHS Trusts reported in 2018. There are also serious concerns about there not being enough resources to treat the rising number of patients, especially in Intensive Care Units. This is why, during the coronavirus outbreak, we need to support NHS staff more than ever.

But the big question is: how?

Chancellor Rishi Sunak pledged government support by saying: “Whatever extra resources our NHS needs to cope with Covid-19, it will get. Whatever it needs, whatever it costs, we stand behind our NHS.”