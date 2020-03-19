How can we help NHS workers? This is the biggest thing you can do
- Hollie Richardson
If you want to know the best way to support the NHS right now, hospital staff are sharing an important message for you on Twitter.
NHS workers are dealing with the biggest health pandemic faced by our generation. At the time of writing, a total of 2,626 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the UK, and that number is only set to rise over the coming weeks. Healthcare professionals and hospital staff are putting themselves at risk with coronavirus patients every day. One friend, who works at a London hospital, told Stylist it feels like “the calm before the storm” at the moment.
The NHS is already seriously understaffed, with more than 100,000 open vacancies across NHS Trusts reported in 2018. There are also serious concerns about there not being enough resources to treat the rising number of patients, especially in Intensive Care Units. This is why, during the coronavirus outbreak, we need to support NHS staff more than ever.
But the big question is: how?
Chancellor Rishi Sunak pledged government support by saying: “Whatever extra resources our NHS needs to cope with Covid-19, it will get. Whatever it needs, whatever it costs, we stand behind our NHS.”
Fast food chains such as Pret, Dominos and McDonalds are giving free food and drinks to NHS workers. And people are sharing their messages of support for health workers online.
So what can we as individuals do? It’s easy to feel helpless right now, especially when social distancing goes against everything we usually do in these situations: which is come together.
But NHS are saying that the best thing you can ultimately do to help them is stay at home.
A photo is currently going viral with this very message. The picture shows doctors holding signs that read: “We stay here for you, please stay at home for us”.
More NHS workers are sharing the message, including the ER team in Richmond.
And the message is being echoed my hospital staff across the world, like these German workers.
NHS coronavirus guidelines
Stay at home if you have either:
- A high temperature – this means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature).
- A new, continuous cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or three or more coughing episodes in 24 hours (if you usually have a cough, it may be worse than usual).
Do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.
Use the 111 online coronavirus service to find out what to do.
You can read more about how to look after your mental health, how to self-isolate in a flatshare and how to stay active at home. Read all of Stylist’s latest news and advice on coronavirus here.
Images: Getty