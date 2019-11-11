Should I buy food for a homeless person?

St Mungo’s reports that most major cities have services that provide food to people who are hungry, like day centres or food banks, although they do not discourage buying food for someone if you want to.

However, what the organisation sees as more important is speaking to the person, making a connection with them and listening to their story to see if there’s a greater way you can help. The charity advises that the best thing you can do is “talk to the person, listen to them, and ask if they’d like anything other than money, such as support away from the streets.”

How can I donate money to a homeless charity?

If you want to give money to a cause that’s helping to end homelessness, there are a few to choose from. And from monthly donations to a one off payment, there are many ways to go about it.

Here are a couple of charities and donation schemes to get you started:

St Mungo’s allows you to donate straight from your salary, before tax. You can also give one-off or regular donations, or donate by post or over the phone

You can invest in a Crisis investment unit. You can also donate from your salary or online, over the phone or in the post

Shelter allows you to do monthly or one-off donations from its website, as well as donate by post, phone, or through your payroll

Help a rough sleeper find the nearest hostel or emergency shelter

There are numerous accommodation options available to rough sleepers: some are free, and some may charge anywhere between £2-20 a night. These hostels tend to be oversubscribed but, when the colder weather hits, emergency centers also try and house as many vulnerable people as possible.

If you speak to a homeless person who is looking for somewhere to stay that evening, it can be helpful to know how to quickly access hostel information. Homeless.org has a search engine that brings up all the different types of accommodation open to homeless people, up and down the country, from short to long term facilities.

The results also clearly explain which hostels need 24 hours notice or photographic ID as a prerequisite for those staying.

Homeless.org also has a list of all the Winter Shelters running from November 2019 to, in some cases, March 2019, which may provide some more options.