I don’t often say that last part out loud, and if I do, I’m often greeted with a wave of audible groans and derision. But there’s something about the newness of January and the fresh start it offers that sucks me in every time.

Of course, there’s no need to completely overhaul your life at the start of a new year – if that were a requirement, I probably wouldn’t be such a fan. But the way I see it, January is a chance to make changes that will benefit my life in general, such as introducing new habits and ditching old ones. That way, instead of setting big, year-long goals that seem daunting and overwhelming, January is more like a trial period for a new lifestyle.

I also love how quiet January is. After the hustle and bustle of the Christmas season, the chance to spend more time at home, or having quiet drinks with friends, feels like the perfect antidote to everything that happened in December. It taps into the urge to hibernate that comes with this time of year – that need to cosy up, take stock of everything and think forward to the year ahead.