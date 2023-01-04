“January may be seen as the worst month of the year, but here’s why I’m a fan”
- Lauren Geall
January is known for being awful – but it’s not all bad, writes Stylist’s Lauren Geall.
The new year is finally here, and with it the arrival of that most-dreaded thing – January. Often viewed as the worst month of the year, January is no stranger to bad press, with the longer wait until payday and countless cold, dark nights just two of the reasons commonly cited as to why the month is so disliked.
For me, however, the start of January isn’t such an unpleasant occasion. I do understand why so many people hate January – after all, you do have to make your pay last longer, and the nights can be a bit of a downer – but for me, January is so much more than its downsides. In fact, I’d go as far to say I kind of like January.
I don’t often say that last part out loud, and if I do, I’m often greeted with a wave of audible groans and derision. But there’s something about the newness of January and the fresh start it offers that sucks me in every time.
Of course, there’s no need to completely overhaul your life at the start of a new year – if that were a requirement, I probably wouldn’t be such a fan. But the way I see it, January is a chance to make changes that will benefit my life in general, such as introducing new habits and ditching old ones. That way, instead of setting big, year-long goals that seem daunting and overwhelming, January is more like a trial period for a new lifestyle.
I also love how quiet January is. After the hustle and bustle of the Christmas season, the chance to spend more time at home, or having quiet drinks with friends, feels like the perfect antidote to everything that happened in December. It taps into the urge to hibernate that comes with this time of year – that need to cosy up, take stock of everything and think forward to the year ahead.
I don’t want to downplay how difficult some people find this time of year – after all, there’s a reason why so many people relate to the concept of ‘Blue Monday’ when it comes around (even though it may have started life as a PR stunt). But just because everyone else hates January, doesn’t mean it’s inevitably bad.
While January may be all the things it gets criticised for, it’s also got so much more to offer. And in a world where things feel a little rubbish, taking time to enjoy all the little pleasures this month has to offer is something I’m very here for.
A January lover’s guide to enjoying this month
- Get a new planner: if you’re in need of a boost, then picking up a fresh new planner is a great way to feel more in control as you look at the year ahead.
- Don’t set any big resolutions: big changes never happen overnight – instead, aim for small, achievable goals. This way, you’ll feel a sense of achievement that will help you to keep going.
- Cosy up: instead of dreading the cold, dark nights, make them into an occasion. Wrap up warm, make a hot drink and cosy up with a blanket on the sofa – you deserve it.
