There’s no need to spend a lot of money on new accessories for your grazing table. Instead of buying new plates or cutlery that match the theme of your table, Florence recommends choosing statement items instead. “Nice cheese tongs or an interesting pot to hold your cutlery will bring a lot to your table,” she says.

She also suggests buying some edible flowers, which you can scatter across your table and use in drinks as another visual element.

“I also take all of the foods I buy out of the packaging, apart from cheeses and jams that come in really beautiful paper or jars,” Florence says. She adds that you should try to avoid putting your food on plates before adding it to your grazing table. Instead, put a layer of parchment paper down on the table and place your food directly onto it.