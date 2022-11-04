No matter how old you get, an advent calendar counting down the festive season never seems to lose its appeal. Whether it’s filled with chocolate, gin or beauty goodies, opening that little window every morning in December really is the pick-me-up we need on dark, cold days.

But let’s be real for a second: traditional, single-use advent calendars get expensive pretty quickly, and don’t get us started on how they’re not the most sustainable of choices. So in 2022, when cost of living and climate crises are at the forefront of our minds (yes, even at Christmas) why not consider making your own?