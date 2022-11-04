DIY advent calendars: 6 easy ways to make your own unique and charming Christmas countdown
December is the season for advent calendars, Christmas and… getting crafty.
No matter how old you get, an advent calendar counting down the festive season never seems to lose its appeal. Whether it’s filled with chocolate, gin or beauty goodies, opening that little window every morning in December really is the pick-me-up we need on dark, cold days.
But let’s be real for a second: traditional, single-use advent calendars get expensive pretty quickly, and don’t get us started on how they’re not the most sustainable of choices. So in 2022, when cost of living and climate crises are at the forefront of our minds (yes, even at Christmas) why not consider making your own?
It’s fun, inexpensive and it’s the perfect activity to get you in the holiday spirit. Read on for six simple yet effective ideas to try now.
How to make a DIY advent calendar
Turn to TikTok first
Ahhh, what did we do before TikTok was there to teach us everything we need to know, from how to wash our hair properly to handy travel hacks? According to a trend report by Christmas Tree World, there are over 2.7 million videos dedicated to DIY advent calendars on the platform, so you won’t be short of any inspiration.
From clever cup hacks to more extravagant creations, you’ll be sure to find the perfect tutorial for your skillset, budget and theme.
Repurpose old containers
If you’re anything like me, you’re sure to have a bunch of different-shaped boxes just lying around the house, perfect for repurposing. Old jars could work equally well, as would fabric bags for extra eco-credentials. With a little wrapping paper and ribbon, these can easily be repurposed into a mini advent calendar box. Simply add the trinkets of your choice, decorate and go.
Try a window advent calendar
Any avid Pinterest user will have seen this clever design doing the rounds for a good few years now. Rather than a cardboard or wood structure that can take up unnecessary space, why not try building your advent calendar into your window. Simply adjust two or three spring tension curtain rods to fit the width of your window and hang decorated bags, ribbons and decorations on them. This clever trick doubles as extra room decoration too. Win-win.
Experiment with an envelope advent calendar
Perhaps the easiest tip of all, transform plain envelopes into something truly special for the festive season. Inside, you can include anything from a sweet love note or poem to instructions for an activity to enjoy – think a trip to a festive light show or hot chocolate treat.
Create a book advent calendar
All this DIY project requires is some decent wrapping skills. What’s a more perfect way to count down December than a new book each day? Scour your local charity shops or car boot sales for an even more affordable alternative. They don’t all have to be festive-themed titles, but there’s no doubt you’ll look forward to opening them each day.
Fill your own
And for the less crafty, there are plenty of ‘fill your own’ kits available to buy. Simply purchase the ready-made pouches and stuff with your own goodies. No, it’s not cheating. And bonus points if you keep and reuse it each year.
What matters at the end of the day isn’t how fancy it is, but how much Christmas cheer it spreads.
Images: Getty