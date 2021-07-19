Freedom day is here, but with polarised opinions on the removal of restrictions and Covid cases skyrocketing across most of the country, it all feels a bit anti-climactic. Don’t get us wrong, we’re excited about the prospect of meeting friends and family with no restrictions. However, with the fear of getting pinged and having to isolate in our sweltering homes, we aren’t quite ready to celebrate. Download this week’s Stylist as we look at the reactions to Covid restrictions finally being lifted and how to navigate your new-found ‘freedoms’.