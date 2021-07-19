How to navigate ‘freedom day’ when you don’t feel like celebrating
Freedom day is here, but with polarised opinions on the removal of restrictions and Covid cases skyrocketing across most of the country, it all feels a bit anti-climactic. Don’t get us wrong, we’re excited about the prospect of meeting friends and family with no restrictions. However, with the fear of getting pinged and having to isolate in our sweltering homes, we aren’t quite ready to celebrate. Download this week’s Stylist as we look at the reactions to Covid restrictions finally being lifted and how to navigate your new-found ‘freedoms’.
Also in this issue, Stylist talks to Jess Phillips MP about her experience with imposter syndrome and why politics is for everyone. Plus, the beauty team present five at-home peels to achieve gorgeously glowy skin.
Get your copy to…
● Learn how to serve up a butterflied sardine and mango salsa summer lunch
● Discover our favourite 30 things in this week’s Style List
● Read Billie Bhatia’s opinion on why sport belongs to us all
