Create a ‘have done’ list

“Instead of having ‘to do’ lists I started ‘have done’ lists which are much more helpful for those times when things get a little overwhelming. They really help to see just how much you have achieved and give a real sense of comfort in the process; much more positive and reassuring than looking at what’s still to do.

“With that in mind, I’m working backwards from our day with a critical path, setting deadlines and sign-off dates as well as scheduling regular updates from my planning team and checking in on our collaborative Dropbox account.”

Stick with one planning tool

“I cannot stress enough how Google documents are the only way to go! These ensure that you and anyone contributing to planning is always working to the latest version of table lists, dietary requirements, schedules etc. Try to stick to one spreadsheet but with multiple tabs.”

Imagine your guest’s journey to plan the itinerary for the day

“Something I am focusing on now that the wedding is just seven months away is the guest journey. So many will have travelled so far and spent a lot getting to Italy and I think it’s important with any wedding, but especially a destination wedding, that the guests are spoilt. I’m thinking a lot about how the day will play out for them; what they’ll see when they arrive at the venue, their emotions as they move from space to space, the smells, the atmosphere and everything in between. I want them to have just as good a time as us.”