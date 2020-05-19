If, like us, you’re obsessed with houseplants, chances are you’ve found yourself faced with a growing army of leafy friends. However, while buying plants is all too easy, taking care of them is a little bit harder.

We all know plants need water and light to survive, but when it comes to covering the extra bits – giving them food, for example – things become a little bit more difficult. In fact, one of the areas of plant parenthood we’ve found most puzzling over the last couple of weeks has been working out when (and how) to repot our plants.