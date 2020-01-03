Just like the “I must buy a new one, this is the bra that I’m going to wear on The Best Day Of My Life™” shopping hype that descends on brides the minute they announce they’re engaged, there is something about the festive season that can send us into a frenzy of panic buying over-the-top presents and overpriced snacks.

Maybe it’s the memories of childhood magic that are impossible to recreate, or the nagging feeling of guilt that it’s up to you to make sure everyone you love has the most wonderful time of the year. But let me tell you this: your sister’s boyfriend will not give a shit about the reindeers – everyone prefers Quality Street, anyway.