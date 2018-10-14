We all have our own sensitivities, beliefs, patterns and history. People may be offended or rejected by a no despite your best efforts to own your preferences, explaining your reasons whilst being clear, kind and offering alternatives where relevant. You’ve done your part, but they still go off on one or give you a funny look.

With family and friends, I was afraid in case my one time refusal damaged the relationship - resulting in disconnection. Sometimes it made things a little sticky for a bit, but I made the effort to get back in touch, to show that I was still interested in continuing the connection, despite not always being available. There were times when people didn’t want to know. That’s OK. They are allowed to make judgments and be resentful if they want to. It’s their life, their head, their thoughts, their feelings. Who am I to try and mess with those?

Sometimes I ghosted dates because I wanted to dodge the criticism that might come if I said no. Again, if that is how they want to feel, who am I to stop them? I might cease talking with them and I might walk away if I don’t want to listen, but that’s their experience and choice of response. I don’t have to take it, but neither is it my responsibility to stop it.

One of the biggest benefits of saying no I’ve found is that it helps you say yes meaningfully.

If, through fear or any other reason, you find it hard to say no, you may find life begins to get smaller and you feel ever tighter. I found, through my own inability to give a clear no, that I began to subconsciously and consciously constrict myself - avoiding any situations or people where I thought I might be confronted with an offer I would have to say no to.

Saying no, ironically, gave me the freedom to do more. Not only did I have the time to do the things I wanted to, I wasn’t always afraid of life offering me things I might need to turn down. No is always an acceptable answer.

Give a F**k: A Brief Inventory of Ways in Which You Can by Felicity Morse is published by Michael O’Mara Books (hardback, £12.99)