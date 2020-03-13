There’s no denying that self-isolating in a houseshare is tricky, but you can do it without things getting stressful. Here is a roundup of the best advice on what to do to help tackle coronavirus.

I am currently writing this article from my bedroom. After burying my head in the sand over the last few weeks, I’ve finally accepted the reality: coronavirus is going to change daily life for the majority of us for a while. Although I currently have no coronavirus symptoms, it turns out that I was recently in contact with someone who has since tested positive. So, my unwanted reality check came in the form of being sent home from the office and told to stay in self-isolation for the next week. Such fun, right?

After reading a piece by Stylist’s editor-in-chief Lisa Smorsarski on what happens when you’re in self-isolation, I felt both comforted and exasperated. Self-isolating is clearly do-able – and it’s important that we do it to contain this damn virus – but it also sounds like a stressful, lonely, long headache. Plus, there’s the added problem of living with two flatmates. It’s not just my problem though. Thanks to the renting crisis, self-isolating in a flatshare or houseshare is going to be a reality for a lot of people around the UK, particularly in London. Is it really possible to self-isolate under these common but less-than-ideal circumstances?

As soon as I closed my flat door, I quickly WhatsApped my flatmates to explain what had happened, feeling a bit queasy at the thought of them reading the message with looks of horror on their faces. I don’t want to be that person – the corona person – in the flat, but here I am.

Before they came home, I rang 111 and did some research on how to self-isolate while living in a flatshare. If you’re looking for some advice on what to do if you have no symptoms but have been told to self-isolate, here’s what I ended up telling them through my bedroom door when they returned from work yesterday evening (yes, it was a bizarre experience).

How to self-isolate in a houseshare

According to the government’s guidelines, you should stay in a well-ventilated room with an open window, separate from other people in your home and with the door closed. Wahoo! Wild times ahead… Using the bathroom The government advises you to use a separate bathroom from the rest of the household (LOL). As most people usually battle it out over the one bathroom, just make sure you clean it properly after each use. I hate to break this to you, but it also suggests drawing up a rota (I know, I know) so that the person in self-isolation uses the bathroom last. Oh and ensure the isolated person uses separate towels from other household members, for drying themselves after bathing, showering and washing hands.

Self-isolating: clean the bathroom after each time you use it and keep separate towels.

Using the kitchen Avoid using the kitchen while your flatmates are in there. If that’s not possible then wear a facemask if you have one (surely, that will soon scare them away?). The guidelines also say to take your meals back to your bedroom to eat and, which you can use as an excuse for a Netflix series marathon in bed. If you have a dishwasher (lucky you!), use it to clean and dry your used crockery and cutlery. If not, wash them by hand using detergent and warm water and dry them thoroughly, using a separate tea towel. I’ve also set aside a cutlery set, cup and glass for my use only, just for extra peace of mind.

Looking after your mental health I spent a lot of my first day in self-isolation reading the latest news on coronavirus and getting myself into a bit of a panic. It’s really easy to cocoon yourself in the doom and gloom of sensationalist headlines and rising figures. But as my colleague pointed out during a comforting WhatsApp chat: “It ain’t a picnic, but you need to prioritise your mental health!” This piece on how to stay calm about coronavirus provides some important pointers to remember: breathe, write down your worries, distract yourself, get outside for five minutes (if you have a balcony or garden) and try to laugh and smile.

Self-isolating: stay in your bedroom, but make sure you also look after your mental health.

And to help combat the loneliness, talk to your friends, family and flatmates about what’s happening over the phone, on WhatsApp or through the safe barrier of your bedroom door. They really will not mind you chatting to them a bit longer than usual – everyone is in need of comforting right now. Also, try use this period to do things you usually don’t have time to do: read that 1000-page book you’ve been meaning to start, rewatch that really crappy, problematic 90s TV series (hello, Ally McBeal!), write a damn novel, Marie Kondo your room, practice the perfect headstand – you do you. If you are worried about your mental health, you can find information on the Mind website.

How to get on best with flatmates during the coronavirus panic Of course, things might be a little tense in your houseshare right now, even if you get on well with your flatmates. Cate Murden, founder of wellbeing and performance company PUSH, shared some helpful tips with Stylist on how to get on and work from home alongside each other. “Now, more than ever, we need to be clear on how we’re thinking and feeling as well as setting our own and understanding each other’s boundaries,” she says. “During challenging times, boundaries help ensure that assumptions aren’t made when tempers are already shortened – which could easily lead to frayed edges and blow ups. Setting boundaries will ensure that relationships can be mutually respectful, appropriate, and caring.”

Self-isolating: communicate well with your flatmates and you'll be back to hanging out in the kitchen together in a couple of weeks.

So, how do you do exactly this with a flatmate? Murden advises four key things to remember when communicating throughout this period: 1. Acknowledge what you’re feeling and listen (properly) to the other person too. 2. Decide together how you want to handle the situation. Once you’ve got clarity on this agreed behaviour, action it. 3. Stay firm in your conviction – so your flatmates have consistency in your relationship. However, these boundaries aren’t walls – you can move them if you need to. Just be clear with people about that too. She adds: “We’re all finding our way through this unchartered territory in the best way that we can, and it’s our friendships that will see us through it most. If we approach everything from a place of love and compassion it will be an entirely different experience than one fuelled by fear and separation. And, it is this that I believe will see us through.”

What if my flatmate is self-isolating, but I’m not? The first thing my flatmate asked was: “does this mean I should self-isolate too?” If you have a flatmate who is self-isolating because they are showing symptoms, then you need to call 111 and also stay in self isolation. If your flatmate isn’t showing symptoms, you should still call 111, but it should be OK for you to carry on as normal. Just ensure you don’t come into contact with your isolated flatmate (sorry, I know how cruel that sounds). Bottom line: don’t be scared, but do be cautious.

What if I am self-isolating because I have mild coronavirus symptoms? In the first instance of symptoms, you should call 111. The NHS website also gives helpful precautionary measures for self-isolating. Try to keep at least two metres (three steps) from other people in your home, particularly older people or those with long-term health conditions.

Ask friends and family and delivery services to deliver things like food shopping and medicines – but avoid contact with them.

Sleep alone if possible.

Regularly wash your hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

Try to stay away from older people and those with long-term health conditions.

Drink plenty of water and take everyday painkillers, such as paracetamol and ibuprofen, to help with any symptoms.

Do not have visitors (ask people to leave deliveries outside).

Do not leave the house, for example to go for a walk, to school or public places.

I know it sounds grim, but it is important to do, and hopefully things will get better soon. If you’re not sure whether you should be self-isolating, check your symptoms and call 111 if you’re concerned. But it’s advised that you don’t turn up at your GP if you’re displaying symptoms. And don’t worry, we’re here to keep you entertained and informed for as long as it takes. Find more information on coronavirus on the NHS website here.

