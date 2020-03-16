How to sleep: 4 top tips for a restful night after WFH during the day

If your usual routine has changed and you’re likely to be spending more time than ever at home, it could have an adverse impact on the quality of your sleep. But never fear! We’ve pulled together our best tips for fighting sleeplessness in the time of coronavirus.

Try exercising at home

Your normal activity levels will almost definitely be taking a hit under possible restrictions. But that doesn’t mean you can’t exercise at all. In fact, this could be an opportunity for you to try something completely new at home.

Yoga is a particularly good form of exercise to try, because it eases anxiety and stress. It’s also really relaxing and enjoyable, which means it can help you to wind down before bed. There are plenty of videos on YouTube that will walk you through the poses, so you can try out a few simple routines or have a go at a full class from the comfort of your own home.