WEEK 2

Before I began week two, I had to set my wake-up time for the next four weeks. That means getting up at the same time every. single. day. I was torn – do I chose an early time so I could get my morning workouts in, or a slightly later one so that I didn’t need to get up at 6AM on Saturdays and Sundays? I went for the latter, choosing 7AM for an extra hour in bed on the weekend while still ensuring I could get to bed on time during the week. The algorithm then workout my bedtime to be 11:50PM. As I said before, I was lucky that my good sleeping pattern meant that I wasn’t being sleep starved too extremely, but these hours were so out of sync for me as someone who usually hops into bed at 10 o’clock. I had to spend those extra two hours pottering around, finding tasks to keep my mind awake when all I wanted was to curl up in bed.

As I slugged through evening workouts feeling weak and tired I regretted my later wake up time, but otherwise everything was pretty OK. Until Thursday, when suddenly my eyelids felt like they were made of metal. Thursday night’s sleep was full of anxiety but whether that was because of over-tiredness or work and personal life-based stress I’m not sure. All I know was that my mind was running in overdrive, and it woke me up multiple times. Friday morning saw me head to a shoot for work, and by the time I hit my desk at 2pm my brain was spinning and I did practically nothing (sorry to any of my editors who are reading this). Then Friday evening came, and what was meant to be a singule mulled wine at a Christmas market turned into large rosé wines (plural) at a South Bank bar. By the time I got home, faffed around taking off my make-up and crawled into bed, it was 12:10am. Not bad for a weekend, but it meant I had missed my bedtime by 20 minutes. I realised the effect alcohol has on your sleep when my alarm went off on Saturday morning. Although I hadn’t been drunk, my body hadn’t been given time to sleep off the wine, and I felt like I was walking through syrup all day. I cancelled my plans and lay on the sofa all night, counting down the house until bedtime out loud to my housemate.

WEEK 3

Monday: still zombie-like. Tuesday: I feel great! Finally! It’s working! This up and down pattern continues all week, falling into a slump on Wednesday but picking back up on Thursday, while Friday was knackering. I tried to figure out a reason why, but even on the days where I felt tired I didn’t see any particular trigger from the night before. Meanwhile, Felicia calls me to talk through my plan. I explain that I think my changing exercise habits probably aren’t helping, and she agrees, because while the previous week I used my empty evenings to workout, this week is jam packed. Instead, she encourages me to make sure I’m still moving to reduce sluggishness. That means stairs instead of escalators and absolutely no lunch al desko.

Something bad happens Friday. It’s my Friendmas celebration, and I end up out celebrating maybe too much. Bedtime is a total miss (do you notice a pattern here?) but I somehow manage to try to compensate. I calculate the same amount of hours sleeping and wake up at 10:35am. But feel AWFUL.

I vow to never miss a bedtime again, but the reality is that I’m taking on this task over the busiest and booziest time of the year, and I know that I actually can’t promise that to anyone.