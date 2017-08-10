There are two types of sleepers in this world. There are those who love sharing their bed with another person, and then there are those who… don’t.

But if you’re the first type of person, the type who doesn’t mind giving up the lion’s share of the duvet, then there might be a scientific reason why you sleep better with another person next to you.

According to the results of a scientific study, we perceive the quality of our sleep to be higher when we’ve slept next to our partner – even if their presence doesn’t actually improve how well we sleep.