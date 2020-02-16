Sleep hacks: why an unwashed T-shirt could be the key to a better night’s rest
- Lauren Geall
- Published
Can’t sleep? According to a new study, the answer to a better night’s sleep could lie in the scent of our partners’ unwashed T-shirts.
Despite the fact that scientists are only just beginning to understand the ways in which sleep impacts the body, there’s no shortage of science-backed sleep tips and hacks to help us have a good night’s rest.
Whether it’s leaving your phone in another room to reduce your blue-light exposure before bed or taking a hot bath to prime your body temperature, there’s plenty of different options available for us to try.
And now, in a new study due for publication in an upcoming issue of Psychological Science, researchers have discovered another, slightly unorthodox method for improving our sleep: smelling our partner’s unwashed T-shirt.
The study, which was conducted by a team at the University of British Columbia, found that, when someone’s partner was not physically present, participants in the study experienced higher quality sleep when they used their partner’s unwashed T-shirt as a pillowcase.
After being given three identical T-shirts – one with no scent, one with their partner’s scent and one with a stranger’s scent – the 155 participants were asked to use them as pillowcases on consecutive nights, without knowing which one had been worn by their partner. The results showed that when the participants slept alongside their romantic partner’s scent, they were more likely to experience sleep better and start the day feeling more refreshed and rested.
Previous studies have also found that smelling an item of clothing worn by our partners has the potential to reduce stress levels and can provide a sense of security when we’re separated from our loved one.
“One of the most surprising things is how a romantic partner’s scent can improve sleep quality even outside of our conscious awareness,” said Frances Chen, the study’s senior author and an associate professor in the UBC’s department of psychology.
“The sleep watch data showed that participants experienced less tossing and turning when exposed to their partners’ scent, even if they weren’t aware of whose scent they were smelling.”
This isn’t the first time a scientific study has demonstrated the positive impact of our partners when it comes to sleep. A 2017 study published in the journal Behavioural Sleep Medicine found that we perceive the quality of our sleep to be higher when we’ve slept next to our partner – even if their presence doesn’t actually improve our sleep quality.
However, it’s true that not everyone experiences the same benefits – for many people, spending the night in their own bed away from their partner is much better for their sleep. After all, no one really understands all the science behind sleep (even the scientists themselves), so it’s important to make sure you find what works for you.
Images: Getty