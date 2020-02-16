Life

Sleep hacks: why an unwashed T-shirt could be the key to a better night’s rest

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
Unwashed t-shirt

Can’t sleep? According to a new study, the answer to a better night’s sleep could lie in the scent of our partners’ unwashed T-shirts.

Despite the fact that scientists are only just beginning to understand the ways in which sleep impacts the body, there’s no shortage of science-backed sleep tips and hacks to help us have a good night’s rest.

Whether it’s leaving your phone in another room to reduce your blue-light exposure before bed or taking a hot bath to prime your body temperature, there’s plenty of different options available for us to try.

And now, in a new study due for publication in an upcoming issue of Psychological Science, researchers have discovered another, slightly unorthodox method for improving our sleep: smelling our partner’s unwashed T-shirt. 

The study, which was conducted by a team at the University of British Columbia, found that, when someone’s partner was not physically present, participants in the study experienced higher quality sleep when they used their partner’s unwashed T-shirt as a pillowcase.

A woman sleeping
How to sleep better: a new study has found that the scent of a partner's unwashed T-shirt can improve sleep quality.

After being given three identical T-shirts – one with no scent, one with their partner’s scent and one with a stranger’s scent – the 155 participants were asked to use them as pillowcases on consecutive nights, without knowing which one had been worn by their partner. The results showed that when the participants slept alongside their romantic partner’s scent, they were more likely to experience sleep better and start the day feeling more refreshed and rested.

Previous studies have also found that smelling an item of clothing worn by our partners has the potential to reduce stress levels and can provide a sense of security when we’re separated from our loved one. 

“One of the most surprising things is how a romantic partner’s scent can improve sleep quality even outside of our conscious awareness,” said Frances Chen, the study’s senior author and an associate professor in the UBC’s department of psychology.

“The sleep watch data showed that participants experienced less tossing and turning when exposed to their partners’ scent, even if they weren’t aware of whose scent they were smelling.”

You may also like

Couples who sleep naked together have a happier relationship, study reveals

This isn’t the first time a scientific study has demonstrated the positive impact of our partners when it comes to sleep. A 2017 study published in the journal Behavioural Sleep Medicine found that we perceive the quality of our sleep to be higher when we’ve slept next to our partner – even if their presence doesn’t actually improve our sleep quality.

However, it’s true that not everyone experiences the same benefits – for many people, spending the night in their own bed away from their partner is much better for their sleep. After all, no one really understands all the science behind sleep (even the scientists themselves), so it’s important to make sure you find what works for you.  

Want insider tips on happiness, health, relaxation and more? Sign up for the Stylist Loves Wellbeing email

Images: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Lauren Geall

Recommended by Lauren Geall

Life

Can’t sleep? Your late-night online shopping habit could be to blame

Why are so many of us choosing shopping over sleep?

Posted by
Alix Walker
Published
Long Reads

6 essential bedroom hacks to help you get a better night’s sleep tonight

From switching lightbulbs to getting organised, these sleeping tips from nutritionist Rob Hobson will create the perfect environment for nodding off.

Posted by
Rob Hobson
Published
People

5 sleep myths a sleep expert wants you to stop believing

Sleep coach Felicia Ovin shared her top sleep tips at Stylist Live LUXE.

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
Long Reads

We need to try Jennifer Aniston’s sleep hack, immediately

Need some advice on how to sleep? Look no further.

Posted by
Hannah-Rose Yee
Published
Life

Why having a hot bath before bed really could help you sleep better

The relationship between temperature and sleep is more important than you might think.

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
Stylist Daily