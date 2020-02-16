Despite the fact that scientists are only just beginning to understand the ways in which sleep impacts the body, there’s no shortage of science-backed sleep tips and hacks to help us have a good night’s rest.

Whether it’s leaving your phone in another room to reduce your blue-light exposure before bed or taking a hot bath to prime your body temperature, there’s plenty of different options available for us to try.

And now, in a new study due for publication in an upcoming issue of Psychological Science, researchers have discovered another, slightly unorthodox method for improving our sleep: smelling our partner’s unwashed T-shirt.