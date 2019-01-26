“I changed my sleeping habits for two weeks and this is what happened”
- Stylist Team
Stylist Loves’ editor Kat Poole changed her sleeping habits over two weeks in a bid to reduce stress…
From spraying our pillows with lavender-infused scents to reading a book in a bid to switch off, when it comes to getting a good night’s sleep, we’ve heard (and read) all the tricks in the book.
And, yet, some of us are still struggling to reach the land of nod with ease in 2019 – and it could be down to leading stressful lives. According to a recent study by the Mental Health Foundation, millennials are reporting higher levels of stress than their baby boomer colleagues. In fact, we’re feeling so stressed out that the World Health Organization is calling stress the health epidemic of the 21st century.
Which is why Stylist Loves’ editor Kat Poole – a self-proclaimed sleep (and stress) sufferer – decided to change her bedtime routine for two weeks in a bid to feel less stressed. From eating breakfast within 30 minutes of rising to reducing her caffeine intake and getting into bed before 10pm, Kat has tried and tested some of the best expert advice out there.
Watch our video above to find out how Kat fared in making small changes to her routine to see some big changes.