“I changed my sleeping habits for two weeks and this is what happened”

From spraying our pillows with lavender-infused scents to reading a book in a bid to switch off, when it comes to getting a good night’s sleep, we’ve heard (and read) all the tricks in the book.

And, yet, some of us are still struggling to reach the land of nod with ease in 2019 – and it could be down to leading stressful lives. According to a recent study by the Mental Health Foundation, millennials are reporting higher levels of stress than their baby boomer colleagues. In fact, we’re feeling so stressed out that the World Health Organization is calling stress the health epidemic of the 21st century.