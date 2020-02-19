It was shared in a 1981 publication titled Relax and Win: Championship Performance by author Lloyd Bud Winter and promises to have you asleep within 120 seconds. What’s more, it reportedly has a 96 percent success rate after six weeks of practice.

If you fancy joining the ranks and giving it a whirl, we’ve broken down the technique below:

Start by closing your eyes and taking some deep, slow breaths before relaxing all of the muscles in your face, including your tongue, jaw, and the muscles around your eyes. There should be no creases or lines and your eyes should be closed but limp (which you do by letting them fall deep into their socket).