How to sleep: 5 easy tips to get your sleep schedule back on track as you return to work after lockdown
- Lauren Geall
- Published
Has your sleep schedule got out of hand during lockdown? As restrictions lift and we prepare to return to work, Stylist asked sleep expert and psychologist Hope Bastine to share her top tips for getting our sleep routine back in shape.
If there’s one thing lockdown has succeeded in doing, it’s messing up our sleep schedules. Whether you’ve been furloughed or found yourself working from home during lockdown, chances are your pre-coronavirus sleep schedule – primed for early rises, long commutes and (relatively) early nights – has gone out the window.
As lockdown eases and many of us prepare to return to work, getting our sleep schedules on track should be a top priority. Returning to the workplace during this ‘new normal’ is likely to be a stressful experience, so looking after ourselves and making sure we get enough sleep is incredibly important for our mental and physical health.
With this being said, fixing our sleep schedules – and recalibrating our lives to suit the nine-to-five – isn’t as easy as it sounds. After three months spent rolling out of bed at quarter to nine and staying up late on endless Zoom calls, finding the discipline to stick to a schedule and put our sleep first is going to be tough.
If you’re worried about getting your sleep back on track before you go back to work, don’t worry – we’ve got you covered. Stylist asked Hope Bastine, psychologist and resident sleep expert at SIMBA, to share her advice on how to recalibrate your sleep routine for the return to work. From creating ‘sleep pressure’ to picking the right alarm tone, here’s what she had to say.
1. Use gradual adjustment to get your sleep schedule back on track
“Let’s be honest, since lockdown, many of us have been falling asleep later and later and waking up later, too,” Bastine says. “Waking up at 9am when lockdown loosens simply might not fly!
“Pick a goal to wake up and go to bed and micro-adjust your schedule incrementally towards your goal time. Aim to give yourself two weeks and start with waking up 15 minutes earlier a day.”
2. Choose a mood enhancing alarm tone
“Our mood generally improves progressively throughout the day – and a happy employee generally means a more productive one. If you’re a night owl however, getting up early can offset your mood more than if you’re an early bird,” Bastine explains.
“For night owls, waking up with a jolt can trigger your stress-alter system and set you off on a grumpy start to the day. Set your alarm to your favourite song or a tone that gradually increases in decibels and pace so you can be eased more gently into the day ahead.”
3. Create a sleep sanctuary
“Night owls are more likely to suffer from Sunday Night Insomnia or the ‘Sunday Scaries’ when there’s a perceived added pressure to feel you must perform at your best on Monday morning,” Bastine explains.
“To counteract this, try to make your bedroom environment the most enticing space and save all your favourite relaxing activities until the end of the day to make it a place you want to be rather than a space to avoid.
“Ensure you have a mattress that properly supports your spine and keeps you cool to reduce overheating, so that your immune system can operate at optimal temperature and to reduce pain, discomfort, and anxiety.
“If you’re really struggling, I’d also recommend The Orbit™ weighted blanket designed to help tackle sleepless nights caused by stress and a racing mind by harnessing the science of ‘deep pressure therapy’. There is burgeoning evidence suggesting the benefits of being enveloped in a heavy cocoon can lower anxiety and stress levels thereby allowing us to settle down for a nice night’s sleep.”
4. Make the evenings boring
“This is especially important for night owls – you need to trick your body into thinking the evening is boring in order to make you feel sleepy,” Bastine explains.
“Reduce the activity level and sensory stimulation in the evening earlier than usual by having the lights and volume low and engaging in more off-screen relaxing activities at least one hour before bedtime.”
5. Create ‘sleep pressure’ to help you get to bed earlier
“If you are someone who needs eight hours of sleep a day, sleep six hours for about three-four days to make yourself tired (it’s easier for us to stay up later than it is for us to wake up early, so waking up earlier to make yourself tired is a simpler formula). After about three days you should create enough sleep pressure to start going to bed a little earlier,” Bastine explains.
“Then give yourself about six days to catch up on any lost sleep and adjust to your new schedule.”
Images: Getty/Pexels