Published in the Sleep Medical Reviews journal, the report explained that both sleep and body core temperature is regulated by the brain’s circadian clock which drives the 24-hour patterns of sleep and wakefulness. So, as the body temperature is lowest while we are sleeping, the drop in body temperature after a bath helps to prepare us for sleep.

This happens because warm baths and showers stimulate the body’s thermoregulatory system, causing an increase in the circulation of blood from the internal core of the body to the hands and feet. It results in the removal of body heat and a decline in body temperature.

Previous research from the National Sleep Foundation suggests that this method also works in heatwaves. Its online guide suggests that some people “do better taking hot showers and hot baths when the room temperature is very high”.

Of course, there are also other tips you can try to beat the heatwave at bath time.