“Recognising and acknowledging your different personality types is the first crucial step in tackling this,” says Jo. “Sometimes this is easier said than done, since not all introverts are shy and neither are all extroverts the life and soul of the party.”

Once we recognise that we operate in different ways, it’s much easier to put this into practice, which many of us have already done with our working from home set-ups.

Carly, an introvert, is already used to working alone at home as a freelancer, but her extroverted husband usually works in London. “It’s definitely been more of a challenge,” she says, “as he likes music and takes a lot more calls, so I find the additional noise distracting.”

“We’re trying to distance ourselves when working to give each other space, so I can have quiet but so he can continue to work how he likes to work. This has seen him take over my home office downstairs while I work from the bedroom with the door closed.”

Meanwhile for Mary, her extrovert boyfriend has set up a more unusual home office while she works from the sofa: “He’s working from the bathtub. He’s a big fan of it. There’s a socket close to the tub so he can stay there for hours. He uses a parquet board as a table for the laptop and coffee.”