They say honesty is the best policy, but anyone who has ever bitten their tongue or faked a smile in an awkward social situation will know that there’s often a time and place for more honest dialogue.

In truth, it is just easier sometimes to push your emotions down and nod along with the crowd than express your true feelings in a pub or at a work meeting.

Psychologists call the practice “surface acting”. “Surface acting refers to the type of emotional communication that involves covering up your true feelings while you put on a false front,” writes Susan Krauss Whitbourne, Ph.D for Psychology Today.