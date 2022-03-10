When so much is happening around us on a global scale, our emotions and everyday decisions seem insignificant in comparison. The thought of taking stock of what’s happening to us internally can seem overwhelming, and we begin to slide towards destructive behaviours without even realising it.

Self-sabotage, as it’s often termed, isn’t always obvious. It manifests in covert and unconscious ways that deliberately hinder our own success and wellbeing by undermining our personal goals and values.

It’s the idea that we say yes even when we want to say no and feel the need to agree with others even when we don’t. It can also look like following the crowd, not praising yourself for your achievements or overindulging in things you know aren’t good for you.