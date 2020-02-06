In 2020, conversations about common mental health issues such as anxiety and depression are dominating the headlines more than ever before.

With the likes of Fearne Cotton, Selena Gomez and Nadiya Hussain choosing to speak openly about their experiences, the long-standing taboos around conversations about mental health and wellbeing feel like they’re starting to dissipate. Indeed, it feels like it should be easier than ever to talk to our friends and family about their issues as well as our own. At least, that’s what we’d hoped.