How to talk to your partner about your mental health while self-isolating

The research showed that the biggest reasons for waiting this long were worries over whether their partner would understand, what they might think or that they wouldn’t take the issue seriously.

“Talking about your mental health is hard, in fact it’s sometimes more difficult to open up to your friends and family than it is to a stranger,” says mental health advocate Jo Loves, speaking to stylist.co.uk. “Starting the conversation, however, does have huge potential benefits, most notably increased family support and reassurance.”

Loves explains that the most crucial thing isn’t necessarily that your partner (or family and friends) completely understand what you’re going through, the main thing is to make them aware you’re struggling so that they can be there for you, support you and assist you in finding the help you need.

“Depression, anxiety, and other mental health issues aren’t always easily described, especially to people who don’t have personal experience with it. What’s important is that your loved ones know that you’re not well and need to see a professional, even if they don’t fully grasp all the ins and outs,” she adds.