"I learned to upcycle pre-loved rattan furniture at home - here’s how to do it"

Within a few weeks, I had a chair, a side table, stool, coffee table and some draws. Next, I taught myself how to do the weaving with cane using YouTube tutorials to fix another chair. Upholstering was also needed for this one so I found the perfect velvet fabric at one of my favourite home destinations, House of Hackney.

Do you want to know how much I’ve been spending on all my furniture? The most expensive piece I’ve bought so far is £45. The cheapest? Free. Another person’s junk really is someone else’s treasure.

Tips for finding the furniture to upcycle:

1. Research: Look on Pinterest and home brands (here are 9 under-the-radar homeware sites I like) for furniture you need/want first. You can then search by product or style, e.g. for rattan, it’s best to use keywords like ‘cane’, ‘wicker’, ‘cane-backed’ and of course, ‘rattan’.

2. Explore: Most of my furniture came from Facebook Marketplace but a lot of people also list the same items on eBay. It’s also good to visit vintage fairs, flea markets, independent second-hand furniture shops or even your own homes for pieces to give a new lease of life.

3. Be patient: It takes time to find the exact item you want. Once you get the right one, you’ll enjoy spending the time transforming it.

What you need: