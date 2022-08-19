There’s no worse feeling than looking for your favourite top or pair of jeans and finding it sitting in a heaving pile of dirty washing, waiting for it to be cleaned. And while laundry might be a less-than-enjoyable household task, it turns out that most of us are actually washing our clothes wrong.

According to sustainable cleaning service Oxwash, people in the UK wash more than £6.8 billion down the drain each year in shrunken and damaged clothing, all because they don’t understand laundry care symbols.

Indeed, the average adult annually ruins £128.99 of clothing due to a vicious cycle of confusion over the endless symbols that denote everything from washing temperature to ironing guidelines and drying methods.

So to help dispel the myths once and for all – and teach us our handwashes from our dry cleans – Stylist spoke to the experts at Oxwash to find out how we can keep our clothes clean, fresh and damage-free.