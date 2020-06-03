Yesterday (2 June), #BlackoutTuesday marked a day of reflection and self-education, following the death of George Floyd.

People across the world showed support for the Black Lives Matter movement by posting a black square onto Instagram, then taking the time to read, listen and watch conversations about race.

The muted, black Instagram feeds had a powerful effect: but it was only symbolic of the actions we have to take next. It was just the start. So, what exactly can you do right now?