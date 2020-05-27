Craving human contact? An expert has this advice for anyone feeling frustrated

It’s human instinct to reach out and touch. Whether bear-hugging a family member you haven’t seen in a while, or excitedly grabbing a friend’s arm when they share big news, we so often touch people without really thinking about it. Even those who wouldn’t describe themselves as tactile usually accept a handshake as a normal part of daily life.

But physical touch is something that most of us have been deprived of during lockdown, with people living on their own and not touching another human for over 10 weeks. Over the last couple of weeks, we’ve been able to see more people as long as we stay at a safe distance. And the government is expected to continue easing lockdown rules when it makes its next announcement. Thoughts are very much focused on finally seeing our friends and family again, but the fact remains: we can look, but we still cannot touch – and won’t be able to for a while yet.