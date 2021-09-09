“When we feel stress in our bodies and stew on issues for a long time, our bodies produce cortisol,” explains Aurell in ScandiKitchen: The Essence of Hygge. “This gets us all fired up and we feel our engines running on all cylinders. Cortisol is a natural response in our bodies – we need it. It is part of the fight-or-flight mechanism that keeps us alert.

“When levels spike, the body is ready for action, ready to physically fight. In order to reduce cortisol, you need to have a release. But if you don’t have a release, the levels just sit there in your body, causing all sorts of other issues.

“If our cortisol levels spike for a prolonged period of time, it can interfere with our learning, memory, immune functions, blood pressure, and cholesterol, and can even make it harder to control our weight. If you have chronic levels of cortisol, you could also increase the risk of depression.”