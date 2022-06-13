The final straw, though, was when my physical health began to falter alongside my mental health. I’m a Type 1 diabetic, a condition that can be more difficult to control when stressed, and my stress levels were soaring. I would feel exhausted even after a good night’s rest. I’d find it hard to get motivated and I began to feel hopeless. I was eventually referred to an NHS counsellor, but unfortunately, it didn’t help.

After I was made redundant back in 2016, I set up the UK outpost of The Foot Collective, a Canadian company that sells products to help reclaim natural functional alignment in the feet. This meant that I could work from anywhere, so I slowly began to ask myself whether I really needed to be in this extremely busy and expensive city? But it wasn’t until during the first lockdown in 2020 that I realised I was finally ready for a change and began looking into the process of moving and living somewhere new for when we were finally allowed out in the world again.

I’d always loved the area in south-west France, near Bordeaux, where I’ve got friends and have been on many holidays, and that was exactly where my mind went to during those long lockdown days cooped up indoors. I researched residency, and at the end of 2020, I decided to go for it – and I haven’t looked back.

I moved in with a friend in a beautiful old stone farmhouse, three miles from the closest village, and adopted a German shepherd-whippet cross, Kito. Getting a dog was the best decision for my mental health – I now spend every morning walking him through the forest or around the lake before work. With no garden and a hectic lifestyle, I’d never have been able to have a dog in London.

My days look very different to the ones I was living pre-pandemic. I have the time and space to do all those things that help me both mentally and physically. I journal, I bake and I garden. In fact, I’ve gone from not being able to keep a houseplant alive in London to growing my own vegetables from seeds. Bedtimes are early now and, with it being so quiet here, I sleep well and wake up feeling refreshed the next day.