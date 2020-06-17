Adele just nailed why I May Destroy You is the best thing on TV right now

You know something’s good if Adele gives it the seal of approval…

Four episodes into Michaela Coel’s new TV series, I May Destroy You, and we are obsessed. It’s the show that everybody is talking about right now: from that refreshingly honest period sex scene, to its ongoing raw and nuanced exploration of sexual assault, and Coel’s expertly dark humour that is weaved throughout. Weruche Opia, who stars alongside Coel, recently told Stylist she thinks it’s a “cultural reflection” and timely series. And now, Grammy-winning singer Adele has praised Coel and her new series, calling it “the best thing” she’s seen in a long time.

You may also like I May Destroy You fans: here are the TV shows and films you can watch Michaela Coel in

In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday 16 June, Adele wrote: “I May Destroy You is the best thing I’ve seen on British TV for yeaaaarssss! “Go watch it on iPlayer right now. It’s wholesome, uncomfortable, hilarious but terribly sad and then awkward… and then it makes you cough a bit for no reason and also makes you go put the kettle on, for no reason.

“You might pretend you need a pee and then you get a bit itchy, then it makes you ask your girls things you haven’t before. And then makes you want to run out in the street and laugh so hard like mad til you cry for absolute hours! “I’ve never felt so many emotions at once! Absolutely fantastic. Michaela Coel bloody SMASHED it.” Adele has hit the nail on the head: it’s Coel’s unique vision, it provokes an important discomfort and yet it still makes you unexpectedly laugh.

You may also like I May Destroy You: why fans are praising this period sex scene

Just in case you need a little catch up in a nutshell: Arabella (Coel) – easily distracted, non-committal and carefree – finds herself feted as the ‘voice of her generation,’ with an agent, a book commission and a lot of pressure. But after being sexually assaulted in a nightclub, her life changes irreversibly and Arabella struggles to put the pieces together and come to terms with what has happened. The plot is inspired by Coel’s own real experience of sexual assault. In 2018, she called for the media industry to do more to protect young writers, after sharing the story of how she faced pressure to deliver scripts after being sexually assaulted by a stranger. Watch the trailer for I May Destroy You

If you haven’s seen the series yet but want to take Adele’s advice and watch it, episodes are continuing to air at 10:45 pm on BBC One on Mondays and Tuesdays. The first four episodes are available to watch on iPlayer.

Sign up to our daily email for a curated edit of the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you’ll never miss out on the conversation again. Enter your email address Let's go!