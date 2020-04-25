I May Destroy You is the new BBC drama by Michaela Coel. Here’s everything we know about the series so far.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Michaela Coel would be writing, directing and starring in a new BBC drama series. We’ve been impatiently waiting for the Bafta-winning actor’s creation to hit our screens ever since. After all, she is the woman behind hit E4 show Chewing Gum. Now, the first look trailer for I May Destroy You (previously titled January 22nd), has arrived – and it does not disappoint.

You may also like ITV’s Isolation Stories, starring Sheridan Smith, is the lockdown TV we all need right now

The fearless, frank and provocative drama series explores the question of sexual consent in contemporary life and how, in our modern landscape of dating and relationships, we make the distinction between liberation and exploitation. Here’s everything we know about it… What’s happens in I May Destroy You? Following triumph from a piece of writing that garnered internet acclaim, Arabella Essiuedu (Coel) – easily distracted, non-committal and carefree – finds herself feted as the ‘voice of her generation,’ with an agent, a book commission and a helluva lot of pressure. But after being sexually assaulted in a nightclub, her life changes irreversibly and Arabella is forced to reassess everything: her career, her friends, even her family. As she struggles to come to terms with what has happened, she begins a journey of self-discovery. Watch the trailer for I May Destroy You

The trailer doesn’t give too much more away. We see Arabella getting ready for a night out with her flatmate, then it cuts to the next morning – but what exactly happening during the interim? The gash on her forehead suggests something bad happened, but will she be able to put the pieces together and remember what went wrong? Also, who else is putting pink hair dye on their next Amazon order?

You may also like Channel 4 boxsets: 10 of the best that you can’t watch on Netflix

Who stars in I May Destroy You? Coel is joined by Weruche Opia (Inside No9, Sliced), Paapa Essiedu (Kiri, Press), Aml Ameen (Yardie, Mazerunner), Adam James (Belgravia, Doctor Foster), Sarah Niles (Catastrophe, Rocks) and Ann Akin (Career of Evil, Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams: The Commuter). When is I May Destroy You on TV? We don’t have an exact date but we do know I May Destroy You is coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in June. We. Cannot. Wait.

Want to be the first to hear about our exclusive reader competitions, offers and discounts? Sign up for the Competitions + Offers email Enter your email address Let’s go!