I May Destroy You: the soundtrack you need to add to your summer 2020 playlist
- Hollie Richardson
Anyone who’s been watching I May Destroy You will want to plug into the soundtrack, so we rounded up the show’s songs for the ultimate playlist.
It’s official: I May Destroy You is one of the most important, gripping and truly unique series of 2020.
Created by Michaela Cole, who also stars in the lead role, the series takes us on a nuanced and raw exploration of consent, race and feminism in the digital age. From period sex to male rape, each episode punches viewers with stigmatised issues that we must continue to challenge and openly talk about.
Even Grammy Award-winner Adele gushed about how incredible the series is on her Instagram feed recently.
Sure, it hits all the big issues. But the other thing that people are praising the series for is it’s brilliant soundtrack. Each episode features tune after tune after tune. And the soundtrack features a number of excellent black, female musicians, including Little Simz, Sampa the Great and Abra.
The soundtrack is available to download and listen to on Spotify and BBC Sounds. Let’s take a look at the full song list and some of the key scenes they accompany in the series.
Picture Perfect by Little Simz
This is the song we hear in the trailer for I May Destroy You, setting the scene for the show’s east-London backdrop.
- OMG by Sampa the Great
- Malamente by ROSALÍA
- Nightmares by Easy Life
- Pull Up by Blanco
- Something About Us by Daft Punk
This plays when we flashback to Arabella’s time in Italy with her on/off boyfriend.
- Give Me Your Love by The Bricks
- Rapper by Hardy Caprio
- Strike a Pose (feat. Aitch) by Young T & Bugsey
- Scrappy by Wookie
- Pull Up by Abra
- Flowers by Sweet Female Attitude
Arabella dances to this iconic 00s tune on the night of her writing deadline and assault.
- Sunshine (Wookie Main Mix) by Gabrielle
- Love Shy by Kristine Blond
- Babycakes by 3 of a Kind
- A Little Bit of Luck by DJ Luck & MC Neat
- Girls Like Us by The B‐15 Project
- Shesha by De Mthuda & Njelic
- It’s Gonna Rain by Rev. Milton Brunson
This rendition of gospel legend Milton Brown’s It’s Gonna Rain plays as Arabella stumbles out of the club on the night of her attack, and it plays again throughout the series.
- Memories by Kamikaze
- Ye by Burna Boy
- Lizard Street by Oscar Jerome
- Intro by Ria Boss
