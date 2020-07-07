Life

I May Destroy You: the soundtrack you need to add to your summer 2020 playlist

Posted by
Hollie Richardson
Published
Michaela Coel in I May Destroy You.

Anyone who’s been watching I May Destroy You will want to plug into the soundtrack, so we rounded up the show’s songs for the ultimate playlist.

It’s official: I May Destroy You is one of the most important, gripping and truly unique series of 2020. 

Created by Michaela Cole, who also stars in the lead role, the series takes us on a nuanced and raw exploration of consent, race and feminism in the digital age. From period sex to male rape, each episode punches viewers with stigmatised issues that we must continue to challenge and openly talk about.

Even Grammy Award-winner Adele gushed about how incredible the series is on her Instagram feed recently. 

You may also like

I May Destroy You: stop calling Michaela Coel “the new Phoebe Waller-Bridge”

Sure, it hits all the big issues. But the other thing that people are praising the series for is it’s brilliant soundtrack. Each episode features tune after tune after tune. And the soundtrack features a number of excellent black, female musicians, including Little Simz, Sampa the Great and Abra.

The soundtrack is available to download and listen to on Spotify and BBC Sounds. Let’s take a look at the full song list and some of the key scenes they accompany in the series. 

You may also like

I May Destroy You’s Michaela Coel on imposter syndrome, Adele and creating 2020’s most important drama

Picture Perfect by Little Simz

This is the song we hear in the trailer for I May Destroy You, setting the scene for the show’s east-London backdrop.

This plays when we flashback to Arabella’s time in Italy with her on/off boyfriend.

Arabella dances to this iconic 00s tune on the night of her writing deadline and assault.

This rendition of gospel legend Milton Brown’s It’s Gonna Rain plays as Arabella stumbles out of the club on the night of her attack, and it plays again throughout the series.

You may also like

I May Destroy You fans: here are the TV shows and films you can watch Michaela Coel in

You can play the I May Destroy You playlist here, or catch up with the series on BBC iPlayer.

Sign up to our daily email for a curated edit of the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you’ll never miss out on the conversation again.

Images: BBC

Topics

Share this article

Author

Hollie Richardson

Hollie is a digital writer at Stylist.co.uk, mainly covering the daily news on women’s issues, politics, celebrities and entertainment. She also keeps an ear out for the best podcast episodes to share with readers. Oh, and don’t even get her started on Outlander…