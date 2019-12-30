#ibelieveher trends as teen woman found guilty of “imaginary” gang rape claim
- Posted by
- Anna Brech
- Published
Protesters around the world have united in a show of furious solidarity after a British woman suffering from PTSD was found guilty of making an “imaginary” gang rape claim.
A British woman has been found guilty of making up a gang rape claim against a group of 12 men on the party island of Ayia Napa, sparking outrage and shows of solidarity online.
The 19-year-old may face jail time after a judge in Cyprus ruled that she caused public mischief “over an imaginary offence”.
The woman alleged that the Israeli tourists raped her in a hotel room in July. According to her testimony, she decided to have consensual sex with one of the group, but as she did so, the other men entered the room, held her down and gang-raped her.
The woman then retracted her claims in a written confession after an eight-hour police interrogation. But her defence lawyers said this happened under duress and without any legal representation.
“They said that they would arrest her if she didn’t sign the confession, and that if she did sign the confession then they would let her go. She just wanted to get out of there,” her mother told BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire programme before the verdict, speaking on the condition of anonymity.
She said her daughter is suffering from severe PTSD as a result of the alleged attack.
A forensic pathologist who testified at the trial said the woman’s injuries were consistent with being raped, although a second doctor called by the prosecution said bruising on her legs could have been caused by bumping into furniture.
Her family said are now planning to appeal the court’s judgement, which is punishable by up to a year in jail.
Protestors from Cypriot protest group the Network Against Violence Against Women filled the courtroom as the verdict was given, chanting “we are here, we believe you”.
The activists, along with the defendant and her mother, wore “gagging” masks painted with sewn lips outside the court, to represent a culture of silence and repression around rape.
Meanwhile online, protestors also picked up the rallying call, as the hashtag #ibelieveher quickly started to trend on Twitter.
Many linked the case to a broader trend towards victim blaming that prevents so many rape survivors from ever finding justice.
Other people criticised the way the media covered the incident.
Many people also shared information on the handling of the original rape charge, and the written confession that occurred as a result.
And some called for the Foreign Office to get involved through diplomatic channels in helping the woman at the centre of the case.
The men originally accused of gang rape were filmed celebrating at an airport after they were released and returned home days after the alleged incident.
None of them were called to give evidence in the trial, after the judge determined that he was deciding whether the woman lied, rather than if she was raped.
In contrast, the woman spent four weeks in prison on the island of Cyprus and has been unable to leave there since. Her case is now likely to be appealed, and may reach the European Court of Human Rights.
If you or anyone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, seek confidential help and support with Rape Crisis
Images: Getty