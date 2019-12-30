ibelieveher trends as teen woman found guilty of “imaginary” gang rape claim

A British woman has been found guilty of making up a gang rape claim against a group of 12 men on the party island of Ayia Napa, sparking outrage and shows of solidarity online.

The 19-year-old may face jail time after a judge in Cyprus ruled that she caused public mischief “over an imaginary offence”.

The woman alleged that the Israeli tourists raped her in a hotel room in July. According to her testimony, she decided to have consensual sex with one of the group, but as she did so, the other men entered the room, held her down and gang-raped her.