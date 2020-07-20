The most beautiful and iconic royal wedding dresses through time

Princess Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a socially distanced ceremony in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

She wore a gown which originally belonged to the Queen, made by Norman Hartnell. The ivory taffeta design is at least sixty years old, and features duchess-trimmed satin with hand-sewn diamanté embellishments. The Queen was pictured in the same dress on several occasions in the 1960s, including a state visit to Italy and the film premiere for 1962 classic Lawrence of Arabia.

To make it her own, Princess Beatrice added organza sleeves to the dress and wore a Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, which has also been passed down through generations and was worn by Princess Anne (Princess Beatrice’s aunt) for her 1973 wedding ceremony.