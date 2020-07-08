There’s been a lot of talk about a Luther film, and Idris Elba has just said we’re one step closer to getting it. Here’s everything we know…

Luther is, undoubtedly, one of the BBC’s most gripping and original detective dramas. It follows detective DCI John Luther – played by Idris Elba – in his now famous coat, as he takes down some of the most twisted and violent criminals in London, while struggling with anger issues that threaten to wreck both his career and personal life. One of the most intriguing elements of Luther is the detective’s relationship with psychopathic on-off lover Alice Morgan, played excellently by Ruth Wilson.

In the finale of season five of the series back in January 2019, it looked like Alice fell to her death, while Luther was arrested and led away in handcuffs. But fans have been left hanging since, as there has been no announcement of a sixth season of Luther. There has, however, been talk of a Luther film – and Elba has just said it’s “this close” to being made.

Speaking on a Zoom event for his current show, In The Long Run, Sky News asked Elba about the future of Luther. “There isn’t a real formal plan for Luther at the moment,” he replied. “I’ve made it very clear that I’d like to see Luther come back as a film. And I can tell you this: that we are this close to making a film of Luther.”

Idris Elba and Wunmi Mosaku in Luther

Both Elba and series creator and writer Neil Cross have discussed the possibility of a Luther film before. “The next step is to make a film,” Elba told Digital Spy in 2018. “This season has the film very much in its sights. If there is a film, then it will be somehow connected to [the fifth] season.” And, as far back as 2013, after season three, Cross said at the Edinburgh TV Festival: “I think there will be a Luther movie - that’s the plan.”

As we’ve already waited this long to see what happens next, and talks of a film have been openly discussed for years, it sounds like we really could be quite close to getting it. In the meantime, Idris fans can watch the actor in the Sky One and Now TV series, In the Long Run. The comedy drama is based on Elba’s own childhood growing up in 80s East London. Season three starts on Wednesday 22 July 2020.

