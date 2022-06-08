There is also a certain desensitisation among young Americans that is horrifically sad. The day after the Robb Elementary School shooting, I asked my students how I could best support them. I received responses like, “Well, it happens,” and, “I was just waiting for the next one,” and, “We train for this, so I’m not worried.”

When I asked Tallula, 27, a teacher in Manhattan, how shootings were spoken about at her school, her response was upsetting but not surprising to me. “My students make offhand comments about them without understanding the significance and the sadness of what they’re saying,” she explained. “They’ll say things like, ‘I hope we have a lockdown drill to get out of math class’ or ‘If I get too much homework tonight, I’m going to threaten to shoot up the school.’ The casualness with which they speak is alarming, but common.”

Presently, there is also an ongoing discussion in the United States about whether teachers should be armed in the classroom (they already are in some schools across as many as 14 states). But I don’t want to be armed. I don’t want to even think about being armed. I spend my days at work surrounded by such life, such joy, such innocence that I could never bring a firearm into that environment, even if it was a placebo safety measure.

For many teachers, myself included, shootings are not enough to push us away from the profession. “Oddly, they don’t deter me from wanting to be a teacher,” says Ann, 24, a teacher in Virginia. “It makes me want to be there more for my students, to comfort them, to instruct them, and to show them as much love as I can in the hour and a half that I see them each day.”

Although I’d prefer to spend more of my time talking with my students about legislation and change rather than lockdown drills and grief, such discussions are not plausible. There is potential for such progress to be made, yet so much stagnancy and stubbornness for America to unlearn. Progress and unlearning could come in many forms: increased access to affordable mental health care, stricter purchasing laws, increased age requirements, outlawing assault rifles, requiring intensive background screenings, gun buyback programmes and longer waiting periods when purchasing guns.

As teachers in the United States right now, we can only demand more measures to help us. More safety precautions, more background checks, more legislation, more security, more action, more funding, more accountability, more lives saved, more “actually doing something”.