So how exactly will this affect the social care sector, which was in a crisis long before anyone had ever uttered the word Covid-19?

“Ever since the Brexit referendum, a significant enough number of care workers have left the country, because they felt unwelcome,” Karolina Gerlich, executive director of The Care Workers’ Charity, tells Stylist.

“That will definitely get worse. Care managers and providers are extremely worried about staffing levels. Before Covid-19, there were around 122,000 vacancies. Now, over 130 healthcare workers have died because of coronavirus, which is absolutely unacceptable. That’s due to the lack of PPE, testing and any real concern and support for social care.

“There are a lot of care workers actually talking about leaving the sector. Nobody can blame them, nobody is saying right now ‘I want to go work in social care’. We need to drive recruitment, we need more people in social care. But, at the same time, why should we be asking people to come into the sector now if you’re putting your life at risk?”