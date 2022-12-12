It’s 3am and you’re wide awake. The cause? Your upstairs neighbours and their inexplicable fondness for stomping around their living room (and, if your hearing is correct, doing a spot of feng shui with their furniture) in the small hours.

If you’ve ever lived in a flat or a terraced house, you’ll know that the most annoying neighbours aren’t necessarily the ones who like to blast music on a Saturday night (although we’re not huge fans of them, as it happens). They’re the ones who manage to put you constantly on edge by regularly – but unpredictably – dropping heavy objects overhead, plodding around in apparently cement-filled shoes and scraping their furniture across the floor.

These noises are known as ‘impact sounds’ and a new study by the National Research Council of Canada has confirmed what we’ve long suspected: that these sounds are more “annoying” than any other noise-related nuisances and could even have an impact on our health.