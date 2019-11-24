Out of all the coping mechanisms they reported, the study revealed seeking social support from individuals outside of the training program peer group (such as family, friends and significant others) was the most effective way for the participants to tackle their feelings of imposterism. Alternatively, seeking support from the people in the program only worsened the feelings of imposterism.

The reason for these results? There are two suggestions. Firstly, the researchers suggested that receiving support from our friends and family may be beneficial simply because they care for us unconditionally, regardless of how we’re performing. The researchers also revealed that feelings of imposterism tended to be lower when there was “equality” in the relationship, even when that person was within the same professional peer group. This, they suggested, could be because imposterism is fed when we don’t know how much others are “struggling or succeeding”.