12 successful women on imposter syndrome and self-doubt

Taking to the stage at Stylist Live LUXE earlier this year, the author of the best-selling novel Queenie Candice Carty-Williams opened up about how being a successful black writer had led to her experiencing imposter syndrome in particular.

“I didn’t really see anyone who looks like me doing what I did, and this whole imposter syndrome thing, it’s a real thing. Especially when I’ve come from rooms that are filled with just white people and me,” she said.

“While I know that I’ve worked hard, I’m still working out that this is all still real, like all the time. I have this conversation with my friends, and I think there’s this problem with identity in phrasing like ‘boys will be boys’,” she continued. “We’ve grown up with that phrase and it makes it okay that boys will just be boys, but we don’t have an equivalent. So we’re always trying to be something different and slot into an identity that has been given to us. So from the beginning, boys just do what they do, because that’s innately in there. But for us, I think we need to learn that we are enough and actively put ourselves into spaces.”

Speaking about how to deal with imposter syndrome, Carty-Williams said that she tries her best to reassure other women whenever she sees they’re struggling: “It happens a lot and it makes me really sad. I say to these women you are absolutely amazing. Look, you’re here and you’re doing it. The work starts within us.”