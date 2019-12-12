In The Heights: everyone will be talking about this musical next year
- Hollie Richardson
Before Hamilton, there was In The Heights. Lin Manuel Miranda has introduced a teaser trailer for the new musical that’s going to take the world by storm.
What a year 2019 has been for musical theatre fans. First, people lost their heads over Six: the Musical on London’s West End. Then, Moulin Rouge! fans were given the gift of a theatre adaptation on Broadway (it’s coming to London, too). And we very recently learned that a Dirty Dancing stage production is in the works. Oh, and Whoopi Goldgerg will be starring in Sister Act next year.
Now, we have some extra exciting news about the world of musicals.
Hamilton fans, rejoice! The hit musical’s creator, Lin Manuel Miranda, is releasing a film version of his (other) hit musical – In The Heights – and a first-look teaser trailer has been shared on social media.
Miranda introduced the teaser in a restaurant in the Washington Heights neighbourhood of New York City. Speaking about the musical, he said: “I’m thrilled we’re here, and I’m thrilled we’re uptown. I started writing this show when I was 19 years old, six blocks away, where my parents live.”
Here’s everything we know about In The Heights so far.
Watch the In The Heights teaser trailer
As the short trailer shows, we can expect plenty of big budget sets, vibrant ensemble performances and, of course, rapping.
What is In The Heights about?
Miranda wrote the earliest draft of In The Heights when he was in college in 1999. It has since become a Broadway hit and has won a number of Olivier and Tony awards. It follows a story set over the course of three days in the Hispanic-American neighbourhood of New York City’s Washington Heights. The tales are narrated by grocery store owner Usnavi de la Vega, who Miranda played in the original production. Vanessa is Usnavi’s love interest who dreams of leaving the neighbourhood. Other characters whose stories we hear include Nina Rosario – the first in her family to go to college, and Benny who falls in love with Nina.
Through the neighbourhood’s community of characters, it examines relationships, family, social issues and identity.
Who stars in In The Heights?
The film is being directed by Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) and written by playwright Quiara Alegría Hudes.
It stars singer Leslie Grace, Dascha Polanco (Orange Is The New Black), and Anthony Ramos (A Star Is Born, Hamilton), who have all shared first glimpses of the film on their Twitter accounts. Corey Hawkins, Melissa Barrera, Jimmy Smits and Daphne Rubin-Vega are also in the cast.
Speaking about the cast, Miranda said: “I can’t wait for the world to fall in love with them.”
When is In The Heights released?
In the Heights is scheduled to be released on 26 June 2020 in the US. And it is scheduled to be released on 7 August 2020 in the UK.
