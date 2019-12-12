Hamilton fans, rejoice! The hit musical’s creator, Lin Manuel Miranda, is releasing a film version of his (other) hit musical – In The Heights – and a first-look teaser trailer has been shared on social media.

Miranda introduced the teaser in a restaurant in the Washington Heights neighbourhood of New York City. Speaking about the musical, he said: “I’m thrilled we’re here, and I’m thrilled we’re uptown. I started writing this show when I was 19 years old, six blocks away, where my parents live.”

Here’s everything we know about In The Heights so far.

Watch the In The Heights teaser trailer