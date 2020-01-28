Barbie launches new inclusive range featuring dolls with vitiligo, no hair and prosthetic limbs
- Posted by
- Harriet Marsden
- Published
The new dolls join the diverse Barbie Fashionistas range, which has added more than 170 looks added since 2015.
Barbie has announced new looks in the diverse Fashionistas line, including dolls with no hair and vitiligo.
The line also includes a doll with a gold prosthetic limb and the world’s first redheaded Ken.
The new dolls join more than 170 that have been added to the Fashionistas range since 2015. There are dolls with diverse skin tones, body types, disabilities and hair textures to choose from, and aim to better reflect the world and the demographic of consumers.
Last year, more than half of all the dolls sold worldwide were diverse dolls. In the Barbie Fashionista range, the top bestselling doll of 2019 was curvy with an Afro hairstyle.
There are now Barbie dolls in five body types, 22 skin tones, 76 hair styles, 94 hair colours and 13 eye colours. Ken doll come in four body types with 13 skin tones, nine eye colours and 22 hair colours to choose from.
In the UK, the top two bestselling Barbie Fashionista dolls had wheelchairs. It’s a far cry from the era of Aqua’s Barbie Girl.
Last year, Barbie introduced dolls reflecting disabilities such as prosthetic limbs. This year, there is a second doll with a prosthetic limb and a darker skin tone.
This year, Barbie is continuing its push to reflect global diversity in the fashion doll space by adding a doll with vitiligo.
Mattel, the toymaker, designed the doll with a dermatologist to ensure an accurate representation of the blotchy skin disorder.
The line also includes representation of hair loss. Last year, the Barbie Instagram page debuted a prototype which became the channel’s most liked post ever.
Images: 4th Floor Creative