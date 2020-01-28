Barbie has announced new looks in the diverse Fashionistas line, including dolls with no hair and vitiligo.

The line also includes a doll with a gold prosthetic limb and the world’s first redheaded Ken.

The new dolls join more than 170 that have been added to the Fashionistas range since 2015. There are dolls with diverse skin tones, body types, disabilities and hair textures to choose from, and aim to better reflect the world and the demographic of consumers.