Life

Barbie launches new inclusive range featuring dolls with vitiligo, no hair and prosthetic limbs

Posted by
Harriet Marsden
Published
New Barbies.

The new dolls join the diverse Barbie Fashionistas range, which has added more than 170 looks added since 2015.

Barbie has announced new looks in the diverse Fashionistas line, including dolls with no hair and vitiligo. 

The line also includes a doll with a gold prosthetic limb and the world’s first redheaded Ken.

The new dolls join more than 170 that have been added to the Fashionistas range since 2015. There are dolls with diverse skin tones, body types, disabilities and hair textures to choose from, and aim to better reflect the world and the demographic of consumers.

You may also like

Barbie fans, these gender-neutral dolls are breaking stereotypes in the most powerful way

Last year, more than half of all the dolls sold worldwide were diverse dolls. In the Barbie Fashionista range, the top bestselling doll of 2019 was curvy with an Afro hairstyle.

There are now Barbie dolls in five body types, 22 skin tones, 76 hair styles, 94 hair colours and 13 eye colours. Ken doll come in four body types with 13 skin tones, nine eye colours and 22 hair colours to choose from.

In the UK, the top two bestselling Barbie Fashionista dolls had wheelchairs. It’s a far cry from the era of Aqua’s Barbie Girl.

New Barbie dolls.
New Barbie dolls with vitiligo.

Last year, Barbie introduced dolls reflecting disabilities such as prosthetic limbs. This year, there is a second doll with a prosthetic limb and a darker skin tone.

This year, Barbie is continuing its push to reflect global diversity in the fashion doll space by adding a doll with vitiligo.

Mattel, the toymaker, designed the doll with a dermatologist to ensure an accurate representation of the blotchy skin disorder.

New Barbie dolls with a prosthetic leg.
New Barbie dolls with a prosthetic leg.

The line also includes representation of hair loss. Last year, the Barbie Instagram page debuted a prototype which became the channel’s most liked post ever. 

Want make-up tips, skincare advice and more? Sign up for the Stylist Loves Beauty email

Images: 4th Floor Creative

Topics

Share this article

Author

Harriet Marsden

Recommended by Harriet Marsden

Life

Barbie fans, these gender-neutral dolls are breaking stereotypes in the best way

The Barbie manufacturer Mattel has created an inclusive toy line "free of labels".

Posted by
Christobel Hastings
Published
Beauty

Model who hid vitiligo for a decade shares inspiring post about beauty

Sick of hiding her face from the world, Breanne Rice has penned an empowering post about how we define beauty

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
Beauty

Diversity in beauty; our pledge to you

Diversity in beauty; our pledge to you

Posted by
Stylist Team
Published
People

Alopecia sufferer reveals "true self" by taking off wig in engagement photo shoot

"It was time to stop hiding."

Posted by
Sarah Biddlecombe
Published
Life

Watch: seven-year-old amputee's friends react to new prosthetic leg

“It makes me run faster and do my street dancing faster"

Posted by
Sarah Biddlecombe
Published
Stylist Daily