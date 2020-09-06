The product’s description reads: “A person who menstruates will have on average 400 periods and use around 11,000 period products in a lifetime. However, we understand periods are never average so we have created Luna, a range of period products that suit you as an individual.”

After news about the new products broke, a number of people took to Twitter to celebrate Superdrug’s inclusive stance.

“Oh my goodness. I am so, so impressed by @superdrug today; not only are their own brand Luna pads entirely plant-based, on the back it says ‘a person who menstruates’,” blogger Grace Latter wrote.

“Plant-based, inclusive menstrual products? I am here for this! Great work, @superdrug,” another user added.